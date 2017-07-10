Girls to advocate for diabetes research

— Two girls with links to the local community are preparing to travel to the nation’s capital to advocate for juvenile diabetics’ research funding.

The girls, Genevieve Tucker and Lillian Tucker, granddaughters of Patty Carlyle of Sunnyside, and daughters to Sunnyside High School alumni Brad Tucker, will be heading to D.C. this month to meet with members of Congress to renew funding for the Special Diabetes Program.

The girls, who live in Federal Way, both suffer from juvenile diabetes, said their great-grandmother Betty Carlyle, also of Sunnyside.

Lillian was diagnosed with Type 1 on Nov. 26, 2009, and Genevieve was diagnosed just 10-1/2 months later Oct. 17, 2010, according to their mother, Charis Tucker.

The girls are traveling to Washington, D.C. as advocate for type 1 diabetes research

The girls were chosen by Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the leading global organization focused on Type 1 diabetes research, to join a delegation of children and celebrity advocates at the JDRF’s 2017 Children’s Congress from July 24-26.

Genevieve, 16, and Lillian, 14, will join nearly 160 other children from around the U.S. to lobby their members of Congress and remind them of the vital need to support T1D research that could reduce the burden of this disease and ultimately find a cure, Tucker said.

These children—ages 4 to 17, and representing all 50 states— will participate in activities on the Hill, including a Congressional Committee hearing to share personal testimonies that highlight the daily struggles of living with T1D and the need for continued funding for research projects such as the Special Diabetes Program.

Joining the U.S. Delegates will be six international Delegates traveling from Australia, Canada, Denmark, Israel, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Together, the Delegates will convey a clear message to the Federal Government that T1D is a global problem that requires a global effort.



“These children and their parents face the burden of type one diabetes every day, and by sharing their stories, they become the most powerful advocates we have in fighting type one diabetes.

“They represent millions of other families like mine who need the support of the government to help us end this disease,” JDRF President and CEO Derek Rapp said.

The JDRF first Children’s Congress was inspired by (then) 8-year-old Tommy Solo from Massachusetts, in 1999. He overheard adult JDRF volunteers talking about going to Washington, D.C. to talk to Congress and thought it was important that children go, too, and make their voices heard.

JDRF Children’s Congress inspires national lawmakers to remember the children who live with T1D when making decisions about medical research funding and voting on other important Federal Government issues relating to diabetes.

The young delegates’ personal stories, told in their own words, are often more powerful than almost any other type of education a legislator and staff can receive.

Tommy’s idea quickly became a well-developed event, first held in 1999.

Since then, JDRF Children’s Congress has occurred every other year.