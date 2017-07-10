Heartlinks Hospice gets new logo

SUNNYSIDE — Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care is rebranding itself to include a refreshed motto, “Life is for Living” and a new website, www.heartlinkshospice.org.
“This is a very exciting time for our organization, and a strategic step to help us stay relevant in the marketplace as we begin preparations for our 40th anniversary next year”, Development Director Shelby Wheeler said. “Our new brand reinforces what we provide.”
