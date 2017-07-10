Net Nannies leads to 26 arrests for attempted child sexual assault, other charges

KENNEWICK — The multi-agency "Net Nannies" law enforcement sting has led to the arrest of 26 people in connection with child sexual assault intentions.
Acting undercover on the Internet through various websites, officers received hundreds of responses from individuals wanting to have sex with children.
Officers arrested the suspects as they traveled to locations to meet young boys and girls for sexual encounters, police said.
The young boys and girls were actually undercover officers.
Those arrested were charged with a variety of crimes including first-degree attempted rape of a child, second-degree attempted rape of a child, distribution to persons under age of 18, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit condut, dealing in depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and communication with a minor for immoral purposes, officials said.
Those arrested in the Net Nannies sting include:
- Ryan D. Harris, 32, Pendleton, Ore.
- Douglas Arbogast, 70, Pasco, Wash.
- Marco A. Celis-Hernandez, 21, Richland, Wash.
- Andrew L. Sanders, 33, Pasco, Wash.
- John M. Sheline, 40, Pasco, Wash.
- Gabriel Saenz, 41, Kennewick, Wash.
- William J. Barrett, 47, Kennewick, Wash.
- Darren J. Kerbyson, 50, West Richland, Wash.
- James C. Doty, 34, Richland, Wash.
- Yasir M. Majeed, 35, Kennewick, Wash.
- Gregory B. Taber, 75, Pasco, Wash.
- John N. Schouviller, 31, Pasco, Wash.
- Antonio C. Garcia, 21, Richland, Wash.
- Lucas F. Beach, 38, Pasco, Wash.
- Stephen C. Perez, 45, Pasco, Wash.
- Ali Al Mahfood, 35, Kennewick, Wash.
- Kyle R. Sickels, 25, Kennewick, Wash.
- Jesus G. Contreras Salgado, 29, Tieton, Wash.
- Dewayne L. Hetrick, 42, Kennewick, Wash.
- Thomas A. Swarers, 69, Kennewick, Wash.
- Jerome G. Williams, 24, Kennewick, Wash.
- James C. Escobeda, 20, Kennewick, Wash.
- Yuriy L. Gulchuk, 35, Kennewick, Wash.
- Jairo Lopez, 20, Yakima, Wash.
- Aaron D. Hagerty, 42, Kennewick, Wash.
- Daniel A. Medina, 20, Pendleton, Ore.
“Children are becoming increasingly vulnerable to sexual predators due to the growth of the internet,” Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste said.” Thanks to the hard work by our law enforcement and prosecutor partners, we are able to make Washington communities safer for our families.”
Agencies involved in the Net Nannies sting are:
- Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children’s Task Force
- Southeast Region Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force
- U.S. Homeland Security Investigations
- Richland Police Department
- Kennewick Police Department
- Benton County Sheriff Office
- Benton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office
- Washington State Attorney General Office
- U.S. Attorney General Office
- Washington State Patrol High-Tech Crime Unit
- Washington State Patrol Criminal Investigations Division
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment