Net Nannies leads to 26 arrests for attempted child sexual assault, other charges

— The multi-agency "Net Nannies" law enforcement sting has led to the arrest of 26 people in connection with child sexual assault intentions.

Acting undercover on the Internet through various websites, officers received hundreds of responses from individuals wanting to have sex with children.

Officers arrested the suspects as they traveled to locations to meet young boys and girls for sexual encounters, police said.

The young boys and girls were actually undercover officers.

Those arrested were charged with a variety of crimes including first-degree attempted rape of a child, second-degree attempted rape of a child, distribution to persons under age of 18, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit condut, dealing in depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and communication with a minor for immoral purposes, officials said.

Those arrested in the Net Nannies sting include:

Ryan D. Harris, 32, Pendleton, Ore. Douglas Arbogast, 70, Pasco, Wash. Marco A. Celis-Hernandez, 21, Richland, Wash. Andrew L. Sanders, 33, Pasco, Wash. John M. Sheline, 40, Pasco, Wash. Gabriel Saenz, 41, Kennewick, Wash. William J. Barrett, 47, Kennewick, Wash. Darren J. Kerbyson, 50, West Richland, Wash. James C. Doty, 34, Richland, Wash. Yasir M. Majeed, 35, Kennewick, Wash. Gregory B. Taber, 75, Pasco, Wash. John N. Schouviller, 31, Pasco, Wash. Antonio C. Garcia, 21, Richland, Wash. Lucas F. Beach, 38, Pasco, Wash. Stephen C. Perez, 45, Pasco, Wash. Ali Al Mahfood, 35, Kennewick, Wash. Kyle R. Sickels, 25, Kennewick, Wash. Jesus G. Contreras Salgado, 29, Tieton, Wash. Dewayne L. Hetrick, 42, Kennewick, Wash. Thomas A. Swarers, 69, Kennewick, Wash. Jerome G. Williams, 24, Kennewick, Wash. James C. Escobeda, 20, Kennewick, Wash. Yuriy L. Gulchuk, 35, Kennewick, Wash. Jairo Lopez, 20, Yakima, Wash. Aaron D. Hagerty, 42, Kennewick, Wash. Daniel A. Medina, 20, Pendleton, Ore.

“Children are becoming increasingly vulnerable to sexual predators due to the growth of the internet,” Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste said.” Thanks to the hard work by our law enforcement and prosecutor partners, we are able to make Washington communities safer for our families.”



Agencies involved in the Net Nannies sting are: