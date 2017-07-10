Premium books ready

GRANDVIEW — The 90th annual Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo Premium Book is now available those who wish to exhibit at the fair.
This year, the fair and rodeo is Aug. 9-12 at Country Fair Park, 812 Wallace Way.
Copies are available at The Daily Sun, 600 S. Sixth St.
