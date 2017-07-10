Prosser boy headed to Iowa conference

— Tye Taylor hasn’t started packing his bags for a trip to Johnson, Iowa yet, but the 2016 Prosser High School graduate is excited to begin.

This past week, he attended a FFA officers conference, where he recently completed a year as the state vice president.

“I plan to do some laundry, repack and head for Iowa for the July (conference),” Taylor said.

Taylor will travel to the National FFA Organization’s 2017 New Century Farmers Conference July 16 in Johnstown, Iowa, where he will spend a week networking with young farm producers like himself.

In a recent radio interview for the Washington Ag Network, Taylor said that the trip was not only an honor to be selected to attend the conferences, “…but this will help me network and better prepare myself for a career in agriculture.”

“(I’ll have an opportunity to) listen to people who have been there and done that and overcome these issues,” Taylor said.

Taylor is among an elite group of young farmers from across the U.S. to attend the New Century Farmer conference.

“I’ll be with individuals like myself who are on the cutting-edge development of new software, new machinery and new chemicals, really all of the things that make agriculture a well-rounded industry.”

Taylor added this (trip) will also be a great opportunity to share Washington agriculture, and the state’s diversity with the rest of the nation.

A past vice president of the Washington States FFA organization he plans to compete for one of the six national officers position when he travels to the National FFA conference in Oct. 25-28 in Indianapolis, Ind.

The son of Todd and Angela Taylor said he plans to continue his education at Washington State University towards a career in high school agricultural education.