Show features top singer

PROSSER — Acclaimed singer-songwriter Korby Lenker will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brewminatti, 713 6th St.
For his upcoming album, “Thousand Springs,” Lenker chose an unconventional path. He skipped the recording studio and instead headed home to Idaho “to record in places that held particular meaning for him,” a news release said.
The album will be released Friday.
Lenker is a seasoned performer who’s shared the stage with artists such as Willie Nelson, Keith Urban and Chris Isaak, Susan Tedeschi, Amy Grant and Nickel Creek.
