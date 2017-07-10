Sunnyside man killed in crash

— A local man was killed and three people injured Friday in a three-vehicle crash just west of Fordyce Road.

Jose S. Ramirez-Rodriguez, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene on Outlook Road, the Washington State Patrol said.

Friends and family were remembering Ramirez-Rodriguez on Facebook.

“My great friend Jose, wherever he is, I will remember him,” Imelda Villanueva wrote in Spanish on The Daily Sun’s page.

“Going to miss seeing him around work,” Irma Campos wrote. “May he rest in peace.”

“Uncle, rest in peace,” Alishia Licha wrote.

The crash occurred at 3:55 p.m. when Ramirez-Rodriguez’s eastbound 2003 Kia Optima crossed the centerline of Outlook Road, the patrol said.

His vehicle sideswiped a 2009 Altima driven by Amy M. McKinney, 43, of Outlook, then struck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Maria Mendoza, 19, also of Outlook, the patrol said.

McKinney was not injured, but Mendoza and two of her three passengers were, the patrol reported. Mendoza was taken to Sunnyside Community Hospital, as were Citali Mendoza, 15, of Outlook, and Rosaisela Mendoza, 22, of Granger, the patrol said. The third passenger, 12-year-old Selena Mendoza of Outlook, was not injured.

All of the crash victims were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said, noting troopers have yet to determine if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.



Ramirez-Rodriguez’s vehicle was impounded by Kay’s Towing of Sunnyside, the patrol said. And Mendoza’s pickup was impounded by Helbert Towing.

Both were destroyed.

McKinney was able to drive her car away from the crash scene, the patrol said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, officials said.