Business around town

— Word started spreading last month that the Nobles Furniture and Floor Coverings building at 717 Yakima Valley had been sold.

The locally owned furniture business owned by partners Paul Noble and Heidi Bader, told customers, the building had been sold to Standard Paint and Floor Covering of Yakima.

Noble and Bader, who hoped to be out of the building by June 30, held a public auction the end of June, to finish clearing out merchandise.

Monday, Standard Paint vehicles were seen at the building, but there is no official word when the new owners will take over occupancy.

The building, which shares the parking lot with Ace Hardware, Bonzi’s and China Wok, was originally built for the Totem Sales Department store in the 1980s.

Local Standard Paint Store employees, who were contacted recently, referred all calls for information to the Yakima office.

We will continue to reach the corporate offices to check on the business process. But it is exciting to think the Standard Paint store might be expanding in town.



Also closed is the Skippers’ Restaurant, 2150 Yakima Valley Highway. Closed signs have been posted in its windows for the past two weeks, some customer have reported.

One sign says “closed until further notice.” But attempts to reach the owners were met without success.

New businesses noted

Meanwhile, a new business has opened next to Hernandez Investments on South Sixth Street.

It is selling a combination of luggage and stereo equipment, while across the street, a new clothing store specializing in uniforms has also opened.

Ribbon cutting planned

Also in the news is the announcement that Farmers Insurance, located at 2590 Yakima Valley Highway, is planning a noon ribbon cutting next Friday, July 21, to announce its new agent – Perla Zepeda. The Miss Sunnyside Court, will be on hand handle the ceremonies.

Editor’s Note: Send businesses tips or changes in business activities Julia Hart at jhart@dailysunnews.com.