Couple shares wisdom of 70 years of marriage

— Pat Wandling has only ever lived in one place. For 70 of his 94 years, he has lived in that same place with the same woman – his wife Joanna.

It’s only been a year since the Bickleton couple have moved to town.

But Pat is still not sure he likes the idea, even though Joanna has worked hard to make their Sun Terrace Retirement and Assisted Living apartment as homey as possible.

“This was my first move,” he said.

“It’s alright,” he reluctantly admits. But with a gleam in his eye, having his bride at his side makes it better.

“She’s just nice to have around,” he said

Joanna, who moved to the Bickleton area in 1944, had lived a lot of places before settling in the high plains wheat country.

“I was a city girl,” she said.

It took her three years before she determined that marrying the tall Pat Wandling was a good choice for her life mate.

“Oh, I knew I wanted to marry him,” she said. “I just didn’t know if I could live without electricity.”

While she was deciding on choosing the farmer wife career, she taught school in Bickleton.

“We met at a play that was put on by the school,” he recalls.

It’s was long before they were an item. After that they were inseparable. “He couldn’t have gotten rid of me,” she said.

They married Aug. 31, 1947, and she moved to the family homestead on Glade Road. Pat, together, with his brother specialized in raising wheat and raising cattle.

Meanwhile, the first of three children, a daughter, Susan, and two sons, Jim and Dick, were born to the couple. After the birth of her daughter, Joanna had thought to travel back east to visit family.

“But I couldn’t leave him,” she said.

That is when she realized he was a “keeper,” a feeling they share to this day.

“Oh, we had times when I was a little difficult,” she admits. “He always took off to the shop to work.”

“There were times, he got a lot of work done out there,” she smiled.

But things always worked out, said Pat. “She always had a lot of cookies ready.”

Even through their official anniversary isn’t until the end of August, the couple plan to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 22, at the Mabton Brethren Church which they have attended for more than 20 years “…at least.”

The open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and the couple request only the presence of their friends and family.

“No gifts,” please,” she said.

“But cookies would be nice,” he said.