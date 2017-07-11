Flea market vendors sought

SUNNYSIDE — Vendors are now being sought for the fourth annual Lions Club 16th Street Community Yard Sale and Flea Market.
The market will be held near Sunnyside High School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5.
“We are looking for craft, food, and commercial vendors, as well as organizations and families wishing to hold yard sales,” Lions Club market chair Becky Sustaita said.
Vendors applications are available by calling Sustaita at 509-305-3617.
Applications are also available at The Daily Sun, 600 S. Sixth St.
