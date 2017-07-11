Free movie offered

PROSSER — Beat the heat – and enjoy a free family-friendly movie, “The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe” at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave.
The movie is sponsored by Prosser CIA Coalition, with popcorn courtesy of Prosser Friends of the Library.
Admission is free.
