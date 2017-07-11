Friends plan book sale

PROSSER — Prosser Friends of the Library will have its annual book sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the local branch of Mid-Columbia Library, 902 Seventh St.
The sale will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
There will be a preview sale for members only on from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Friends of the Library president Nancy D. Martinez said.
