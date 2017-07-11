Gas prices climbing

OLYMPIA — Average retail gasoline prices in Washington have risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.78 per gallon according to a GasBuddy.com survey taken Monday. Locally the unleaded gas cost per gallon is hovering at about $2.64.
The daily survey includes 2,666 gas outlets statewide. This compares with the national average that has increased 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.25 per gallon, according to the gasoline price website.
In Yakima, the average price is $2.73 per gallon, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.70.
