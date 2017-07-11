Hazel Ruth Slagg (or Dolly, the name her brother gave to her when she was born), 90 years young, of Granger, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family Friday, July 7, 2017.



Dolly was born on Sept. 3, 1926, to Ruth (Jones) and Dudley Lowry in the Liberty area. Dolly received her education in the Granger School District, graduating with the class of 1944. On Dec. 25, 1948, Dolly married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Leo N. Slagg. Together they shared 61 love- filled years of marriage and raised their family of seven children.

Dolly enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren excel in their sporting and school activities. Dolly was a die-hard Granger Spartan Fan.

Dolly also enjoyed reading a good book, her yearly vegetable garden and her large yard and flower gardens. What she truly loved and enjoyed the most was her family - every one of us.

Mom, you taught us by example and loved us unconditionally, we will forever be grateful for both. This world has lost a truly amazing woman. We love you and will miss you very much.

Dolly is survived by her children, Jean Harris, of Grandview, Cheryl Burnes and husband, Don, of Zillah, Donna Amsbury and husband, Mike, of Spokane, Carl Slagg and wife, Marilyn, of Granger, Shelley Alcala and husband, Louis, of Zillah, and Jeri Toner and husband, Scott, of Yakima, 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo, daughter Marian Slagg, grandsons Allen Harris and Roberto Elizondo, son-in-law, Jim Harris, her parents, sister Faye Gustman and brother, Ronald Lowry.

Following is a quote that our mom and grandma lived by: Take the time to savor, to taste, to love, to simply be.

A special thank you from our family to Mary and the caring staff of Heartlinks Hospice for the loving and respectful care they provided to our mom and grandma over the last few months of her life.

Viewing and visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017 at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, with burial to follow at the Zillah Cemetery.

Those wishing to honor her memory may contribute to the Granger Alumni Association for scholarships, Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care, or a charity of their choice.

