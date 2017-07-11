Heartlinks unveils new logo

— Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care has refreshed its tagline to “Life is for Living”, as part of rebranding of the agency which has served the Lower Yakima Valley for 39 years.

The update, made possible by a donation from Mountain States Construction of Sunnyside, includes a new website: www.heartlinkshospice.org, and commercial.

“This is a very exciting time for our organization, and a strategic step to help us stay relevant in the marketplace as we begin preparations for our 40th anniversary next year,” Heartlinks development director Shelby Wheeler said.

“Our new brand reinforces what we provide, quality hospice and palliative care, and who we loyally serve patients and families in Benton and Yakima County.”

The new brand design, which includes a heart, supports Heartlinks’ mission, Wheeler said.

“The nine pieces of the heart represent one of the “Nine Kinds of Pain,” we are experts at treating. Those nine kinds of pain are: physical, intellectual, emotional, social, spiritual, financial, bureaucratic, cultural, and legal,” she said.

Mountain States Construction, contributed a $5,000 gift to help make the rebrand possible.

She said BrandCraft Media donated the creation of the new commercial.