Former Sunnyside resident, Mark Johnson, 65, of Lusk, Wyo., died on July 8, 2017, at the Niobrara Community Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born March 25, 1952, in Yakima to Raymond J Johnson and Gertrude Elizabeth (Gaylord) Johnson. As a child, Mark enjoyed several adventures at his aunt and uncle’s cabin above Rimrock Lake in Washington. His high school years were spent in Bellingham.

In the 1980’s Mark joined the National Guard and proudly served his country for 22 years; first with the Washington National Guard, then continuing with the Wyoming National Guard after moving to Lusk, in 1996.

Mark is survived by his wife Gayle of Lusk; son Nicholas of Lusk; son Michael and his fiancé Manda and their daughter, Amethyst of Mills, Wyo.; daughter Melody Wilborn and her sons, Jonathan, Chase and Diego of Des Moines Iowa; son Malcolm, his wife Thressa and their sons Myles, Keltic, Orion and Will of Des Moines Iowa; daughter April Fortune and her daughter Aurora and son Scott of Bellingham; his brother Ozzie Johnson of Yakima, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond “Curly”; mother Gertrude, step-mother, Anna Margaret Johnson, and one grandson, Alex Mendoza.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017, under the direction of Peter Pier at Pier Funeral Home in Lusk.

Memorials in Mark’s name may be made to Rocky Mountain Oncology in Casper, Wyo.

Peter Pier at Pier Funeral Home in Lusk is in charge of arrangements.