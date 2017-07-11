Credit:
The Grandview High School drama department came up just a bit short this year in the competition for 5th Ave Awards from the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. But the department got a nomination for Outstanding Ensemble Cast for its performance of Hollywood Hillbillies. Aberdeen High School won the award. According to drama director Debi Foster, this award gives a nod to the entire case and crew.
