Sunday gospel music fest

— The Smothermans are back for the good old-fashioned gospel jamboree at 2 p.m. July 16, at the Grace Brethren Church in Mabton 428 B Street.

Kenneth and Gwenyth Smotherman of Morton will be the featured musicians with their singing, guitar playing, autoharp playing and joyful ministry in old fashioned gospel music.

Kenneth is the brother of Carl Smotherman, the organizer of the jamboree.

The gospel jamboree takes place every third Sunday of the month and is free of charge. A freewill offering will be accepted at the door.

Newcomers to participate with an open microphone along with regularly attending musicians.

Call 509-830-4578 for more details.