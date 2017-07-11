Time to be ‘wattsmart’

— Pacific Power’s wattsmart starter kit is now free to qualified customers in Washington.

Whether they rent or own, customers can start saving money with a free wattsmart starter kit.

Each kit includes four LED bulbs that can lower monthly energy costs –LEDs use 75 percent less energy and can last up to 25,000 hours (about 25 times longer) than incandescent bulbs.

Homes with electric water heating will also receive WaterSense(R) high-performance showerheads and faucet aerators. WaterSense showerheads save energy and reduce water

To order, visit bewattsmart.com/starter.