Arraignment set in threat

— A local man who threatened a popular Mexican restaurant’s owner will be arraigned next week.

Jorge Guadalupe Sanchez, 26, is accused of threatening to burn down El Valle Restaurant, 410 Yakima Valley Highway, on July 2. His first appearance in Yakima County Superior Court was July 5; Judge Richard Bartheld set an arraignment for July 19.

The judge also allowed Sanchez’s release under the pre-trial release program. He is charged with felony harassment and threatening to bomb or injure property after allegedly threatening to kill restaurant owner Gabriel Garcia, 48.