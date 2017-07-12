Business group tours city today

— Mayor Jim Restucci will be escorting visitors around the business community today as one of his duties as the city leader.

“We have members of the Association of Washington Businesses visiting here today and Thursday,” Restucci said, noting the group is on a fact-finding trip.

“We’ve spoke with the AWB about our need for an active chamber since ours dissolved last year,” he said.

The association is the state’s version of a chamber of commerce, offering help with establishing local chambers and with statewide business lobbyists and membership services, he said.

Members have heard about the many economic developments “…occurring in our community and they wanted to see for themselves what it looks like here,” Restucci said.

Sean Heiner and Andrew Larsen of the association’s membership department will be touring Sunnyside Community Hospital, Port of Sunnyside facilities and City Hall, as well as several other small businesses.

Restucci said the Association of Washington Business membership aids cities with a variety of services for small businesses, such as health insurance and workers compensation plans.

The association currently offers health insurance to more than 4,500 private employers in the states.

“As a businessman myself, I’m very interested becoming a member of the state group can offer,” he said.