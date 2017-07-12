Cause of pallet business fire undetermined

— The cause of a fire that destroyed a pallet business on Scoon Road has not be determined.

The fire that erupted behind Contreras Auto Repair, 405 Scoon Road, just after 8:30 p.m. July 1 was investigated and the cause couldn’t be determined, Sunnyside Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Harris said.

Emmanuel’s Pallets was decimated by the blaze. The loss to the business is estimated at $50,000. Owner Adolfo Emmanuel, said he is uncertain about future plans for the business.