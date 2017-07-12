Jose Socorro Ramirez, 60, of Sunnyside, died July 7, 2017, in Outlook.
He was born July 7, 1960 in Guanajuato, Mexico.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2017, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2017, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Jose’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment