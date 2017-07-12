Joyce Ann Cullen, 65, of Outlook, died July 10, 2017, in Seattle.

She was born Jan. 15, 1952, in Pratt, Kan.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday July 13, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Friday July 14, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside followed by a horse-drawn carriage funeral procession to the Outlook Cemetery.

A reception will be held following graveside services at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

