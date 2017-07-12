Mabton assault cases makes it court

— A local man accused of assault and theft in separate incidents a week apart made his preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court in Yakima on Tuesday.

Juan Antonio Vanales, 20, was charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence and third-degree theft-domestic violence.

The first charge stems from a July 2 incident; the second is related to a July 9 incident.

Vanales was not located after the first incident, police said. He was located after the second and arrested by Sgt. Free Reed.

According to Reed, the July 2 incident occurred at 218 N. 6th Ave., the home of Vanales’s brother-in-law, Rafael Valencia.

Valencia told Reed there was a confrontation between the two in the backyard over Valencia’s claim

Vanales had stolen a $500 jack, a report said.

The faceoff rose to a level in which Vanales was allegedly swinging a metal baton and cursing, the report said. Valencia said he feared he would be hit.

Valencia told Reed that Vanales ran from the property before police could arrive, the report said.

In the second confrontation, a police report said Valencia told Reed that Vanales entered his home’s livingroom while Valencia was lying on a couch and engaged him.

“As I started to speak with Valencia, I could see he was visibly shaken,” Reed wrote in his report.

While the two argued, Valencia told Reed, Vanales went into the kitchen and retrieved a knife from a drawer, the report said.

Valencia said he felt threatened, then Vanales put the knife down on a counter and left through the front door.

Reed located Vanales at Jefferson and N. 6th and arrested him. Vanales cooperated, Reed said, and Reed read him his Miranda rights.

Reed said Vanales agreed to talk, and he denied all of Valencia’s claims. He said he did not wield a metal baton or a knife and did not steal the jack and added that “everyone uses the jack.”

The Mabton Police Department did not know the disposition of the case late Tuesday afternoon.