No fine for Snipes Mountain Dairy

— The Snipes Mountain Dairy will not be fined for its part in flooding that struck this community in February after a particularly snowy winter.

But Snipes will have to take measures to ensure the same scenario does not occur again.

Washington State Department of Agriculture Communications Director Hector Castro said a Notice of Correction was sent to Snipes Mountain. It carries no financial penalty and explains why it is being cited.

The Notice says the Department of Agriculture was notified of the flooding on March 1. It was notified that a berm surrounding a field belonging to DeRuyter Brothers had been breached.

“The break sent water running off the field, across a road and through a Snipes Dairy field where manure solids were being composted. That water then added to the flooding already occurring in the Outlook community,” the Notice stated.

The resulting discharge contaminated water in a nearby irrigation drain, a violation of the Water Pollution Control Act.

The Notice said the Department of Agriculture had previously determined the original breach of the berm on the DeRuyters Brothers field was not due to human activity but due to severe weather conditions.

Snipes Mountain was cited for its management of the compost. In the Notice, Snipes Mountain was directed to take action to avoid a similar discharge, and it suggested three possible actions.

Those are: Berm the Fernandez field to protect against future runoff, Berm the compost area within the Fernandez field or move the compost area to higher ground.

Failure to comply could lead to enforcement action and penalties of up to $10,000 a day.

The incident led to lawsuits by two environmental groups against Snipes Mountain at the U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington in Yakima. The Department of Agriculture’s decision won’t necessarily stop the action.