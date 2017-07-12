Police find meth in truck

PROSSER — A Saturday evening traffic stop turned into a methamphetamine bust.
Officers pulled over a speeding Chevrolet pickup truck along state Highway 22, near Market Street. The driver had a suspended license and officers impounded the vehicle, a report said.
When police searched the vehicle, they allegedly found a pound of methamphetamine worth $6,300 in a hidden compartment.
The names of the driver and his two passengers have yet to be released.
