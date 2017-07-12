Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

July 10

Animal problem on Wilson Highway.

Domestic disturbance on Avenue G.

Animal problem on West Fifth Street at Velma Avenue.

Animal problem on Cherry Lane.

Weapon offense on West King Street at Larson Street.

Warrant service on West King Street.

Parking problem on Beacon Street at Andrew Street.

Fraud on Conestoga Way.

Suspicious circumstance on West Third Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Animal problem on Jessica Court.

Malicious mischief on Grandridge Road.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Malicious mischief on Forsell Road.

Domestic disturbance on Robinson Road.

Noise complaint on East Third Street.

Residential alarm on Arteaga Circle.

Traffic hazard on East Washington Street.

Attempt to locate on North Fourth Street.

Fireworks on Viall Road.

Welfare check on Hornby Road.

July 11

Assist agency Robinson Road.

Domestic disturbance on West Fifth Street.

Information on West Second Street.

GRANGER POLICE

July 10

Vehicle prowl on Bailey Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on F Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

July 10

Domestic disturbance on Washington Street.

Threats on Washington Street,

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

July 10

Transport on North Front Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Business alarm on South 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street.

Transport on West Second Street.

Welfare check on Upland Drive.

Funeral escort on South Eighth Street.

Harassment on South Fourth Street.

Animal problem on South 13th Street.

Assist resident on Tacoma Avenue.

Welfare check on South 11th Street.

Animal problem on South 13th Street.

Unwanted guest on West Maple Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South 13th Street.

Theft Sheller Road at state Highway 241.

Assist agency Main Street.

Assist agency on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence on Yakima Valley Highway at Ray Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ninth Street.

July 11

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on East South Hill Road.

Transport on West Second Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on Homer Street.

WAPATO POLICE

July 10

Court order violation on South Wasco Avenue.

Information on South Naches Avenue.

Assist agency on West Eighth Street.

Civil matter on South Wasco Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

July 10

Assist agency on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 40 East, Wapato.

Burglary on Washout Road.

Residential alarm on Webster Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on North Price Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Forsell Road at Hornby Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Lombard Loop at Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on Robinson Road, Grandview.

Traffic offense on Wellner Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Township Road, Mabton.

Welfare check on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Threats on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Cutler Way, Zillah.

July 11

Domestic disturbance on Robinson Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Assist resident on Burke Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Fireworks on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road at Fordyce Road.

ZILLAH POLICE

July 10

Assault on Reed Street.

Information on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Vehicle prowl on Fifth Street.

Parking problem on Second Avenue at Cooper Lane.

Assist agency on West First Avenue.