Sunnyside gets new fire captain

Sunnyside City Council
New Sunnyside Fire Department Capt. Chad DenBoer, right, was sworn in during Monday night’s City Council meeting by Deputy Mayor Dean Broersma. DenBoer has been with the department as a professional firefighter for the past several years. His family was on-hand for the pinning ceremony.
