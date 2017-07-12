Sunnyside Mayor honored

Special to The Daily Sun
Sunnyside Mayor Jim Restucci, who recently competed a term as the president of the Association of Washington Cities, is congratulated by Councilwoman Julia Hart during the association’s annual convention in Vancouver from June 20-23.
