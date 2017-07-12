Two challenge Martinez in Mabton race

— Mayor Mario Martinez is asking this community’s voters to give him four more years at his post.

Two who likely will not vote for him are Laura Vazquez and Mark Gourneau. They are running against him in the primary election.

The ballots for the primary are scheduled to go out in the mail on Friday, July 14. Voters may return them immediately, but they have until Aug. 1 to do so.

The primary will determine which two candidates will go on to the general election on Nov. 7.

In his statement for the election guide, Martinez touts accomplishments during his time at the helm.

“The City, under my leadership, has completed almost $20 million in infrastructure improvements with a grant to loan ratio of approximately 65 percent,” he said.

The improvements Matinez listed include an upgraded wastewater treatment facility, new well, new reservoir, upgraded water main lines, acquisition of senior water rights, reconstruction of B Street, South Street and Boundary Road, sidewalk improvements, playground equipment and bathroom at Feezell Park, and road paving at the Cemetery.

“Vote for proven results and continued progress,” Martinez said.

Vazquez, 48, is a business owner who’s had disagreements with Martinez about the community’s direction.

“There’s a lot of things I didn’t agree with in the past,” she said, noting she serves burgers and breakfast at her L’s Stop n Go on Main Street. “I’ve lived here all my life; Everybody knows me.”

Vazquez does not plan a door-to-door campaign, but anyone who wants to stop by her cafe is welcome to ask questions and discuss ideas.

“I just think it’s time for a change,” she said. “I could make a positive impact on our community.”

Vazquez said her long range goal is to get the community to be involved.

Gourneau is relative newcomer, moving here 12 years ago to be closer to his mother. He has served eight years on the City Council

Gourneau knows the other two candidates, but he has no beef with Martinez. He simply sees the mayoral post as the logical next step.

Gourneau, 40, works for a security company. He would like to get a shot at attracting new business and to see some beautification projects.