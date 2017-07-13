100 and still writing

— Longtime Omak resident Elizabeth Widel, a columnist for The Chronicle, celebrated her 100th birthday with an open house July 9 at Welcome Home Villa, where she now lives.

Widel has worked for The Chronicle since 1954 and began writing her column, Exploring the Okanogan, in 1957.

Column No. 3,052 appeared in the July 12 issue of the paper. She is perhaps the oldest working journalist in the state.

Along with around 100 well-wishers from the community, Widel welcomed several family members from Texas, Illinois and Oregon, including her younger sister, Barbara Barta, from Lombard, Ill.

Widel termed the party as “…an awful lot of fuss. All I had to do was stick around” to reach 100.

Longevity runs in the family – her father died three months short of his 100 birthday and her mother was 89 when she died. Both her brothers lived into their 80s; sister Barbara is 11 years Widel’s junior.

“One time Dr. (Donald) Brecht asked about my parents,” Widel said. When she told him how long her parents lived, she said he replied, “You’ve got good genes, kid.”

Widel was born July 8, 1917, in Chicago, Ill., to Marie and Deszo “Dave Durias” Barta. She had three younger siblings, Bob, Dave and Barbara. The family later moved to Lombard, a suburb west of Chicago.

After high school, she went for two years to college supported by her church, then spent her last two years at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. She earned a teaching degree.

She first came to Okanogan County in the early 1940s to teach typing and business classes at Brewster High School. Because of World War II, many of the male teachers were being called into the service, so, she took on other subjects.

She returned to Illinois for a brief time “but by that time Glen had entered the picture,” she said, referring to Glen Widel, whom she married in 1954. He worked for the Brewster newspaper during the years she taught in Brewster, and later he became The Chronicle’s shop foreman.

“She fell in love with the country,” her sister recalled.

Elizabeth Widel took a job in The Chronicle’s front office in August 1954 and, over the years, worked as a typesetter – from Linotype to PC – reporter, photographer and columnist. She also was a stockholder in the paper for more than 20 years, and worked with the paper’s finances.

Glen and Elizabeth began writing their column, Exploring the Okanogan, on May 9, 1957. She continued writing it after his death in 1961.

An editor’s note that appeared with the first column said the Widels “travel nowhere without their cameras, and during the past several years have built up a striking collection of scenes and distinctive landmarks from every corner of the Okanogan.”

Widel also has been active in the Omak United Methodist Church, serving at times as a lay speaker, bulletin editor and longtime treasurer. She was active in the church’s recycling program and as a historian, author, photographer, music aficionado, choir director, woodworker, outdoorswoman, amateur geologist and avid reader.

Her first book, Okanogan County … a profile, was published in 1973 and features a shared byline with her late husband. A second book, Exploring the Okanogan was published in 2015 and features many of her Chronicle columns.

