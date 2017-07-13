Alumni potluck date set

OUTLOOK — The annual Outlook School alumni potluck will be held Aug. 6, in the school commons, 3800 Van Belle Road.
Anyone who attended the Outlook School is invited to come and share memories of their school days.
For times, call Rachel Carrera, 509-837-4408.
