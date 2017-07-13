Art and Wine Walk on tap Saturday

— As the sun dips below the city’s historic downtown skyline, art lovers and wine connoisseurs will be ready to enjoy the best of both worlds at the 14th annual Art Walk and Wine Gala.

The event is from 6-10 p.m. and will also feature live music by The Resolectrics.

The 700 block of Sixth Street will be transformed into a courtyard filled with white shade canopies and foliage to compete the special effect Saturday evening.

Attendees must be 21 years old to attend, organizers said.

Tickets are available at the gates, organizers said.

“It’s an event that visitors and locals love,” Sixth Street Art Gallery owner Carol Ashby said.

Her shop has a prime spot at the event that brings hundreds of visitors to watch Northwest artists demonstrate and sell their artistic endeavors.

“This year, we are expecting 17 regional artists, offering a variety of work, including wood, glass, art, photos, fiber art and jewelry,” Prosser Chamber of Commerce Director Larelle Michener said.

In addition, 13 local wineries and two microbreweries, plus a lot of specialty foods will be available for sampling, she said.

Admiring art, and sampling wine and beer is a perfect way to spend a valley summer night.

“What’s not to love,” Michener said.