Bee caused deaths of truck drivers

— A bee was the cause of a two-truck, head-on collision that took the lives of two men last Thursday.

Dying in the crash that occurred on state Highway 153 about eight miles from Pateros were Kenneth W. Fennix, 25, of Zillah and Steve G. Osburn, 60, of Clarkston.

Fennix was driving a box truck, the Washington State Patrol reported. Osburn was driving a tractor-trailer.

They collided when the box truck crossed the centerline, the patrol said.

The cause of the crash was determined by investigators after they visited a surviving passenger, who was hospitalized at Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster.

Richard A. Hayland, 34, of Yakima, was a passenger in the box truck, the patrol said.

He told investigators that a bee got into the cab, and Fennix went to swat it away, causing the truck to swerve into the opposite lane, the report said.