Blood drive date planned

PROSSER — Every summer brings vacations and changes in schedules, and as a result, the American Red Cross faces shortages of blood for emergencies.
To help alleviate the shortage, a blood drawing will be held from noon to 5 p.m. July 21 at the Friendship Church, 1801 Patterson Road.
