Dry Creek Fire devours 322 acres

— More than 500 firefighters are on the ground in Klickitat County trying to contain the Dry Creek Fire.

As of yesterday, the blaze had grown to 322 acres and was only 28 percent contained north of Husum, a small community along state Highway 141 north of White Salmon.

The highway had been closed, but reopened Tuesday with a pilot car leading vehicles through the fire area between Mileposts 14 and 17.

Three helitack teams, 21 fire engines, 24 fire crews and more have been assigned to the blaze as temperatures are starting to heat back up across the Pacific Northwest.

The fire is burning on state Department of Natural Resources managed lands, officials said.

“About half of the fire burned through a mixture of young trees, brush and grass,” a statement released by the Type 2 Incident Command team said yesterday. “The remainder is larger trees with a brushy understory.”

The fire began about 10:30 p.m. July 7; the cause remains under investigation.

Fire crews are working quickly to establish a buffer and secure fire lines around the blaze before temperatures heat up tomorrow.

“Fire managers are pressing to complete mop up and secure the lines before conditions become more unfavorable,” the statement said.

Meanwhile across the state, officials have increased the fire danger rating in preparation for 100-plus degrees in Eastern Washington.

According to Accuweather.com, the temperature could reach 100 Friday and 101 Saturday in Prosser. In the Sunnyside area, the heat is forecast to top out at 99 degrees Friday, but hit 102 Saturday.