Hanford Reach to remain same size

— Hanford Reach National Monument won’t be getting smaller anytime soon.

Yesterday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke halted review of the size of the monument, according to Sen. Maria Cantwell.

The Democrat from Mount Lake Terrace said that Zinke had personally told her Hanford Reach would retain its protected status at 195,000 acres.

The size of the national monument had been under review following President Trump’s executive order in April to review, and possibly reduce, the amount of land being set aside for protections due to historical and scientific significance.

Gov. Jay Inslee reacted to the news, calling the decision to halt the review a “moral” win.

“Today’s decision that the Hanford Reach National Monument will remain protected public land is welcome news,” Inslee said yesterday. “It’s unconscionable that we even had to have this debate, but thankfully the outcome is the lawful and moral one.

Inslee called national monuments “treasured legacies. “I hope this administration continues to find that these legacies are so much more valuable than the business interests seeking to undermine them,” he said.

Trump ordered the review as the West is seeing a resurgence in the “Sagebrush Rebellion,” with rural residents of the West calling for the federal government to reduce the acreage it manages.