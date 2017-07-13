Heavy metal band off to Wildhorse

PENDLETON — Grammy-nominated Dokken will perform in the Rivers Events Center at Wildhorse Resort and Casino at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
Tickets are on sale now for the Northwest tour stop.
Dokken has accumulated numerous charting singles since the group first formed in 1978 including “Just Got Lucky,” “Alone Again,” “In My Dreams,” “The Hunter,” “It’s Not Love” and “Into The Fire.”
Dokken has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. The band was nominated for a Best Metal Performance Grammy in 1989.
Today, the band continues to tour and rock the world with their brand of driving heavy metal.
For tickets, visit www.wildhorseresort.com.
The show is open to guests 21-years-old and older.
