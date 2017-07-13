Joyce Ann Cullen, 65, of Outlook, passed away the morning of Monday, July 10, 2017 at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle.

Joyce was born on Jan. 15, 1952, to Delores and Don Clevenger in Pratt, Kan. In 1962, the family moved to Wenatchee, and again in 1967, to Sunnyside, where she graduated from Sunnyside High School in the Class of 1970, followed by beauty school.

In 1970, she married Tim Graham and together they had two sons, David Anthony Graham (1973) and Michael Richard Graham (1978).

On June 22, 2002, Joyce married her husband of 15 years, Earl Cullen and they made their home in Outlook.

Joyce enjoyed painting, camping, playing games, cooking, and socializing with family and friends.

She worked in many places, but loved most owning and managing the Bean Pod Coffee Shop in Yakima and always wanted to open another coffee shop.

She was a fighter and survivor, having survived acute leukemia for 15 years.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Earl, her son, David (Kirsten), her mother, Delores Clevenger, three sisters, Malinda Branson, Peggy Trussell, and Glenda (Keith) Owen, her grandchildren, Jayme, Jaxon, Kaitlyn, Brylee, and Emma, her mother-in-law, Dorothy Cullen, her in-laws, Toni (Darrell) Geary, Renee (Joe) Kessinger, Cindy (Rick) Allen, John (Karen) Cullen, step-sons, Dana (Heather) Cullen and Bryan (Tara) Cullen, her friends, Trish Hull and Heather West, many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other close friends and neighbors.

She is also survived by her special ‘fur babies’ - Chewey and Jelly Bean.

She is preceded in death by her father, Don Clevenger, and her beloved son, Mike.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Valley Hills in Sunnyside.

Services will be at 9 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2017 at Valley Hills in Sunnyside, followed by a horse drawn carriage ride to graveside services at Outlook Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.