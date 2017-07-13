‘Little Women’ cast named

The beloved classic, “Little Women” will be staged for lower valley audiences in September now that a cast has been chosen, Over the Hill Theatricals director Sheila Hazzard announced.

“I believe we have a very good ensemble cast for the show,” Hazzard said.

Cast as the lead in the play is Kristi Tuor as Jo March, erstwhile writer and the second oldest of the March girls. Tom Stegeman has been cast as Professor Bhaer.

Also cast as the March sisters are Janet Minton as Amy, Debbie Mendoza as Meg and Ann Glover as Beth. Marmee March, the mother of the girls, will be played by Julia Hart.

Cast in the male roles in the play are Lloyd Hazzard as Mr. John Brook, and the tutor to Laurie to be played by Brian Tuor. Job Wise has been cast as Mr. Laurence.

Julie Trumble will play Aunt March with Devan Harrington as Mrs. Kirk.

Other parts will be played by Susan Webber, as Clarissa, Joyce Taylor as Braxton, Betty Minnich as Rodrigo and Dee Howe as Rodrigo 2 and Marlaine Mars as Hag.

Hazzard said the cast will begin rehearsals July 17 with the first performance scheduled for Sept. 30 for the first of five performances to be staged at Sunnyside High School auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave.

The Over the hill Theatricals production is co-produced by Lloyd Hazzard and Kristi Tuor.