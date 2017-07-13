New CEO to take hospital to next level

Sunnyside has a lot to rave about After having heard about the big changes happening here, advocates of the state’s largest business services organization were delighted to find stories about economic growth true. “There is truly a lot going in Sunnyside,” Association of Washington Business Membership Director Sean Heiner said yesterday. “But we wouldn’t have known how much without making face-to-face visits with local business people.” Heiner, along with Andrew Larsen, was in town, at the request of Mayor Jim Restucci to see what the community has to offer. “We get a lot of calls every day from people wishing us to visit businesses in various communities,” Heiner said. “We can see for ourselves that Sunnyside is a great place to recommend.” Restucci, introduced the representatives to several business managers at Stokes Burger Ranch, The Daily Sun, Green Olive Restaurant, Sunnyside Community Hospital and Port of Sunnyside. Heiner and Larsen will conclude their meetings with local business, while touting their organization’s business services today. “It has been worth the 300-mile drive to come check out this community,” Heiner said.

— As Sunnyside Community Hospital transitions into a regional health agency, a new chief executive officer quietly took over local management in April.

While the hospital employees knew Brian Gibbons was the new man in charge, the community at-large found out yesterday.

“We’ve been so busy moving from one task to the next, we just didn’t have time to think about making a public announcement,” Gibbons told a Seattle delegation, who were in town to visit local business organizations.

Gibbons replaces John Gallagher, who has been promoted to president and CEO of Regional Health System, of which the local hospital is a part.

The new health care system will bring Sunnyside Community Hospital and Clinics, Yakima Regional Medical and Cardiac Center and Toppenish Community Hospital together to “... provide healthcare designed for the unique and special needs of our patients and communities — at each stage of life,” hospital officials announced on the Regional Health website.

That approach is pending the final acquisition of Yakima Regional Medical and Cardiac Center and Toppenish Community Hospital later this year.

Those acquisitions earlier this year followed the purchase of NOVA Health in Yakima, Yakima Ambulatory Surgery Center and Plastic Surgery Center.

Gibbons has served as Sunnyside Community Hospital and Clinics chief operating officer since 2013, when the hospital and its executive team realized a $34.4 mil. turnaround, returning the hospital to fiscal and financial stability.

“I’m very happy to be living in Sunnyside and working to help make sure the community has better health care at home,” he said.

Gibbons said hospital leaders and the board are facing a crazy and exciting time, as the process towards building the new medical facilities moves forward.

“We continue to work with the state to receive the necessary credentials to pursue the development of the new facility,” he said.

He said the new medical center, to be located on Allen Road south of Interstate 82, will include a 25-bed hospital plus 10 in-patient beds for rehabilitation, 10-psych beds, plus a cancer center and the existing services already provided by the hospital, as well as others to be added.

“All of our services will be in one modern new location,” he said.

He and his team continue to meet with the USDA on financial applications. The hospital recently received support from the city to seek SIED grants and loans from the county.

Gibbons, who has more than 20 years of medical executive leadership, is credited with the development of new clinics in neighboring towns, including Prosser, as well as increasing the organization’s infrastructure, increasing access to patient care and enhancing revenue.

During yesterday’s tour with Sean Heiner and Andrew Larson of the Association of Washington Business membership department, and city leaders, Gibbons said many of the recent organization changes are designed so patients can receive quality care close to home.

“This is a different model of care than we’ve had before,” Gibbons said.