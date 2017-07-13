Summer Menus

OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, July 17 – Roasted pork, mashed potatoes, cauliflower, Mandarins, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday July 18 – Beef stroganoff, California blend, peas, fruit cocktail, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, July 19 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, July 20 – Tuna casserole, beets, pea, pickle, and cheese salad, peaches, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, July 21 – Ham fried rice, egg, cottage cheese, carrot and raisin salad, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, July 17 – Waffles, fresh strawberries, orange juice, cocoa puffs, variety milk.

Tuesday, July 18 – Pancakes with syrup, cereal, apple juice, grapes, variety milk.

Wednesday, July 19 – Cinnamon roll, bug bites, peach slices, watermelon, variety milk.

Thursday, July 20 – French toast with pancake syrup, cereal, applesauce, orange juice, variety milk.

Friday, July 21 – Yogurt, bug bites, mango, pineapple, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, July 17 – Chicken taco, broccoli florets, fresh banana, Spanish rice, variety milk.

Tuesday, July 18 – Nachos, baby carrots, cantaloupe, variety milk.

Wednesday, July 19 – Corndog, cucumber slices, tater tots with ketchup, fruit salad, variety milk.

Thursday, July 20 – Turkey club, cucumber slices, sliced pears, sun chips, variety milk.

Friday, July 21 – Chicken patty on a bun, ranch potato wedges, Mandarin oranges, fresh kiwi, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, July 17 – Mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, July 18 – Breakfast pizza or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, July 19 – Breakfast wrap, diced peaches or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, July 20 – Breakfast combo, French toast or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, July 21 – ProBall doughnut or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, July 17 – Grilled chicken sandwich, tater kickers, lunchable grapes, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, July 18 – Beef and bean burrito, veggie sticks, pineapple tidbits, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, July 19 – Hot dog on a whole grain bun, baked beans, oranges, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, July 20 – Chicken drummies, breadstick, fruit, carrot sticks, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, July 21 – Deli turkey sandwich, pretzel twists, apple slices, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.