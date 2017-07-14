Mabton man charged in traffic death

— Charges have been filed and a Mabton man charged for a January fatality crash near Buena.

Justin Newhouse, 27, was July 7 arraigned on a charge of vehicular homicide. His next court appearance is scheduled Aug. 17 for an omnibus. A tentative Aug. 28 trial date was set.

He was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82 on Jan. 24. He struck another vehicle head-on, the Washington State Patrol said.

Gabino Heredia, 22, of Yakima, was driving the second vehicle and died the following day at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the patrol reported that week.

Newhouse wasn’t immediately charged.

Heredia was originally transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima.

Newhouse was injured and taken to the same hospital.

Alcohol or drugs were believed to have been a factor, troopers said. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Newhouse was originally cited for vehicular assault, the patrol said. However, troopers said charges were not brought forward until the cause of the crash could be determined.