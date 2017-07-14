No new charges for public records

— Monday’s discussion of the city’s public records ordinance did not result in any new charges for residents requesting them.

Mayor James Restucci said the discussion was for the purpose of making sure ordinance SMC 2.80-Public Records is properly aligned with state law.

The city charges for paper requests of public records. Although a recent change in state law makes it possible, it does not charge for electronic transmission of records.

“There’s a lot of things we have to do if we want to do that,” Restucci said. “It’s a little complicated.”

In a dirty little matter, the council also dealt with a decision regarding sludge removal at the wastewater treatment plant.

It authorized City Manager Don Day to negotiate with Apollo Inc. for a screw press for sludge dewatering.

Restucci said the sludge is about 70 percent water when Natural Solutions hauls it away to spread on area fields.

The screw press would reduce the water content and the cost of hauling away the sludge.