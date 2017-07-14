0

Refreshing day at the pool

Rebeka Alvarez, 9, of Prosser enjoys a ride down the rec slide at the Prosser Aquatics Center yesterday.

Photo by Jennie McGhan
Rebeka Alvarez, 9, of Prosser enjoys a ride down the rec slide at the Prosser Aquatics Center yesterday.

Friday, July 14, 2017

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment