Ruth Edna Strang, 88, of Sunnyside, died Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born March 20, 1929, in Dixon, Ill.

A celebration of life service will take place at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 30, at United Methodist Church in Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Ruth’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.