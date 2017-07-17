Robert “Bob” L. Hazzard, 84, longtime Outlook resident passed away Friday, June 9, 2017 in Yakima, Wash.



Bob was born July 23, 1932 in Forest City, Mo., the son of Edith (Derr) and Floyd Hazzard Sr.



Bob received his education in Sunnyside, graduating with the Sunnyside High School Class of 1952.



While in high school Bob participated in football, basketball and baseball, and was named Sports King in his Senior Year.



In 1952 Bob married Donna Tinker,.To this union two sons were born, Robert Hazzard Jr. and Jerald “Jerry” Hazzard.

Bob served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Foss.

On March 1, 1958 he married Shirley J. Hobson to which three children were born Linda, Paul and Roger.



Bob was a sales person for various companies and owner of several businesses throughout his working career. He was an avid sports fan of the Sunnyside Grizzlies and Sunnyside Christian Knights in all sporting events locally and at state.



Bob was a member of the Sunnyside United Methodist Church, former Granger Lions Club and Sunnyside V.F.W.



Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley Hazzard of Outlook, Wash., one daughter Linda Benjert of Outlook, Wash., two sons, Paul Hazzard (Leslie) of Seattle, Wash. and Roger Hazzard (Kenna) of Sunnyside, Wash. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Michael Hazzard, Brian Hazzard, Shannon Hazzard, Cody Brown, Britney Hazzard, Beau Hazzard, Lyndseigh Meyer, Lindsey Schutt, Ashley Vanbelle, Alex Benjert, McKenzie Benjert, Reid Benjert, Shea Hazzard, Daniel Hazzard, Ryker Hazzard, Titus Hazzard and Sterling Hazzard and six great grandchildren. One sister, Marjorie Thrift (Jim), two brothers-in-law, Don Smith, Lyle Anderson and three sisters-in-law, Bobbie Hazzard, Cecelia Poe and Jackie Poe also survive him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd Hazzard Sr. and Edith Lucille and stepmother, Margaret Hazzard; sisters, Phyllis Smith, Pat Anderson and Mary Yahn; brothers, Jack Hazzard, Gene Hazzard, Floyd “Junior” Hazzard, Tom Hazzard, Dale Poe and Walter “Buster” Poe.

A graveside inurnment service with Military Honors will take place Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Outlook Cemetery in Outlook, Wash.

Those wishing to sign Bob’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside in care of arrangements.