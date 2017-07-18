Bobby “Bob” Winston Bartley, 67, of Grandview, and former Sunnyside resident passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Richland.

Bob was born on March 11, 1950, in Mesa, Ariz., the son of Hazel Elizabeth (Armistead) and Curtis Theodore Bartley.

Bob received his education in Sunnyside and graduated with the Sunnyside High School Class of 1968. On Sept. 7, 1968, he married Lynn Smith in Sunnyside.

Bob started his working career at Firestone Tire Company in Yakima. After two years in Yakima, he then went to work for Bill Vance Tire in Grandview, for several years before he and Larry Cole founded Larry and Bob’s Tire Town in Sunnyside, for 15 years.



Bob also owned and operated HB Construction, worked for Canam Steel and completed his working career as the owner of Blue Print Drawing.

Bob was an outdoorsman, avid fisherman, horseman and enjoyed boating.

In his younger years Bob played softball for the Sunnyside United Methodist Church League and was also on a men’s league team. He loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in all sporting events.

Bob served on the Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce, Sunnyside City Council and was a volunteer EMT for the Sunnyside Fire Department.

Bob attended the Sunnyside United Methodist Church and currently visited the First Baptist Church in Sunnyside

Bob is survived by two daughters, Kelly M. Harrington (W. Duane, DC) and children, Jordan Marie, Aydan Kay and Devan Faith all of Sunnyside; Kristy Kay Bartley and child Ryan Nathaniel Peña, both of Moses Lake. He is also survived by his mother, Hazel Bartley of Sunnyside, brother Dave Bartley (Pam) of Sunnyside, WA, sister Paulette Mclaen (Robert) of Kennewick, and former wife, Lynn of Kennewick, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He his preceded in death by his father, Curtis Bartley.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Bob’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his memory may contribute to the Sunnyside Fire Department.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

A very special thank you to Wayne Waddle who was an amazing caretaker and friend to Bob.