Charles Camillus Flower, Yakima attorney, died Monday, June 19, 2017, in Yakima.

He was born in Sunnyside, the son of Camillus Frederick Flower and Sarah Margaret Franks Flower, on Oct. 3, 1935.

He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sons Sam, and Max, his brother Bill, and his sister Mary Lee Borreson.

He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Anne Flower, his brother-in-law, Weston Borreson and grandson Jacob Henry Flower, who died in 2015.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 4105 Richey Road, Yakima, with a reception following.